A man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia early Sunday morning, police said.

Philadelphia police received a call about the shooting in a parking lot in the 2800 block of North Woodstock Street just after midnight on Sunday, officials said. At the scene, they found a 38-year-old man with gunshot wounds in the forehead, ear and arm and rushed him to the hospital.

The man said he was shot during a possible robbery attempt, police said. The victim, who has a license to carry a gun, reported that he returned fire.

Two people fled the scene before police arrived, authorities said. The investigation is ongoing.