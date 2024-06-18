Beachgoers elated after starting to see results of North Wildwood's emergency beach dredging project

North Wildwood beachgoers excited after starting to see emergency beach dredging project results

North Wildwood beachgoers excited after starting to see emergency beach dredging project results

North Wildwood beachgoers excited after starting to see emergency beach dredging project results

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- North Wildwood beachgoers are buzzing with excitement as they start to see the results of the city's emergency beach nourishment dredging project.

The project, which started a few weeks ago, involves blasting thousands of cubic yards of sand onto North Wildwood's shoreline, which has suffered major erosion over the years.

The project stretches along the beach from 2nd Avenue to 23rd Avenue. Mayor Patrick Rosenello said crews are currently replenishing the beach around 13th Avenue.

"This is probably one of the most important resiliency and economic projects in the history of North Wildwood," Mayor Rosenello said.

Along a replenished section of beach at 3rd Avenue, beachgoers said they were impressed with the work.

"It looks absolutely beautiful!" Donna Murphy said. "There was no beach here at all and now, it's pretty, pretty big."

Diane Lambert said she could hear from her house all the machinery that was working to replenish the beach.

"It's amazing!" Lambert said. "I would like to talk to the engineers because I don't know how they did it."

Ron Paley said it's a miracle to see North Wildwood's beaches transformed.

"This is the best day," Paley said. "If you were here a month ago, you would've thought no one would be on this beach, no beach at all, and in two-and-a-half weeks, you can see how big it is now."

Mayor Rosenello said the project is expected to be completed around July 4.