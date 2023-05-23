3 teens shot in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three teenagers were shot in North Philadelphia Tuesday, police say.
The shooting happened at the intersection of Gratz and Diamond Streets just after 4:15 p.m.
An 18-year-old was shot in his left calf, while a 15-year-old was shot in his right leg, authorities said.
A 17-year-old was shot twice in his left calf and once in the right ankle, according to police.
All three teenagers were placed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital, authorities said.
Police said no arrests were made and no weapons have been recovered so far.
