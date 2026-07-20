Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia, police say

A man was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia Monday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened on the 900 block of North Carlisle Street around 3 p.m., according to police.

Police said officers arrived on the scene and found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition, police said.

So far, no arrests have been made and a motive for the shooting remains unknown, police said.