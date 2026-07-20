Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Read Full Bio
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

A man was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia Monday afternoon, police said. 

The shooting happened on the 900 block of North Carlisle Street around 3 p.m., according to police. 

Police said officers arrived on the scene and found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition, police said. 

So far, no arrests have been made and a motive for the shooting remains unknown, police said.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue