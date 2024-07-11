2 teens, 2-year-old girl injured after more than 30 shots fired in North Philadelphia, police say

Drive-by shooting kills 1 in south Philadelphia, NWS confirms 2 tornadoes in western New York

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two teens and a 2-year-old girl were shot in North Philadelphia on Thursday night, police said.

The 2-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy were outside the their home on the 1300 block of North 11th Street when they were both shot just before 8:45 p.m., according to police.

Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Scott Small said the 15-year-old and 2-year-old are related. The 2-year-old was shot twice in the left leg, while the 15-year-old was shot once in the right leg, he said. They were each taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition, Small said. They'll eventually be taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children.

While police were on scene, Small said they learned a 17-year-old boy arrived at Jefferson Hospital in Center City with a gunshot wound to his ankle. He was placed in stable condition, Small said.

Small said it was unclear who was the intended target, but more than 30 shots were fired from at least one semiautomatic weapon.

Police reviewed surveillance video that showed a person getting out of the passenger side of a white SUV and firing shots, according to Small. That vehicle then fled up North 11th Street, Small said.

Small said that police found a white vehicle they're investigating, but they don't believe it's involved in the shooting. He added helicopters are searching for the white SUV.

Small said investigators are interviewing neighbors and other people in the area of the shooting.

There haven't been any arrests, Small said. The motive for the shooting is unknown.