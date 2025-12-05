Driver flees scene after striking Philadelphia officer in hit-and-run and then crashes into home, police say

An officer was injured in a hit-and-run in North Philadelphia on Friday afternoon, according to police.

Police said an officer was struck in the area of Marshall Street and Lehigh Avenue around 2:30 p.m., and the driver fled the scene. The driver then crashed into a house at 8th and Cambria streets, about a mile away from the initial scene.

The driver fled on foot, police said.

Chopper 3 was live over the crash scene, showing a red car sideways and on the front steps in front of a house.

The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

This is a developing story and will be updated.