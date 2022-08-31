Hit-and-run involving stolen vehicle in North Philadelphia leaves 2 people hospitalized

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two people are in the hospital, including one in critical condition, after a hit-and-run crash in North Philadelphia. A Jeep Grand Cherokee T-boned a Ford Escape at around 11 p.m. on North 29th Street and Allegheny Avenue.

Police say the Jeep was stolen in a carjacking in Center City on Sunday night.

The suspects are two men, possibly teenagers, who fled the scene.