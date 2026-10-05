Larry Krasner to announce third-degree murder conviction in fatal North Philadelphia beating
District Attorney Larry Krasner is holding a press conference Monday to announce a third-degree murder conviction in a fatal beating in North Philadelphia.
A suspect was convicted in connection with the 2024 beating, according to the District Attorney's Office.
Krasner and law enforecment officials are expected to provide additional details. at 10 a.m. You can watch it streaming live on the CBS News Philadelphia YouTube channel.