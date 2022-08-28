Watch CBS News
Barricade declared in North Philadelphia following shooting that sent 2 people to hospital, police say

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say a barricade was declared in North Philadelphia after officers observed a suspect run into a home following a shooting that hospitalized two people on Saturday night. The barricade was declared on the 2800 block of North 22nd Street around 9:45 p.m.

Police say it's unknown how many people are inside the property. 

A 22-year-old woman was shot three times, police say. The shooting happened on the 2200 block of West Lehigh Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

Police say the 22-year-old woman was shot in the left cheek, left arm and leg. 

The second victim, a 66-year-old man, was shot once in the right arm, according to police. 

The man and woman were both transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition, police say.  

First published on August 27, 2022 / 10:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

