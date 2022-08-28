Barricade declared in North Philadelphia following shooting that sent 2 people to hospital, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say a barricade was declared in North Philadelphia after officers observed a suspect run into a home following a shooting that hospitalized two people on Saturday night. The barricade was declared on the 2800 block of North 22nd Street around 9:45 p.m.

Police say it's unknown how many people are inside the property.

A 22-year-old woman was shot three times, police say. The shooting happened on the 2200 block of West Lehigh Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

Police say the 22-year-old woman was shot in the left cheek, left arm and leg.

The second victim, a 66-year-old man, was shot once in the right arm, according to police.

The man and woman were both transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition, police say.