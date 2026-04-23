Norristown man arrested for orchestrating retail theft ring in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware

A Norristown man is facing multiple felonies after authorities say he led a retail theft ring that stole more than $155,000 worth of merchandise from stores across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday the arrest of 31-year-old Nehemeiah Jones for his role in a scheme they say involved coordinated thefts, robberies and fraudulent returns.

Prosecutors say Jones orchestrated a retail theft group that targeted Lululemon, Diesel, Givenchy, Nordstrom and Dick's Sporting Goods and other retail stores beginning April 18, 2024. Authorities say the group caused a total loss of $155,629.29.

Jones allegedly recruited drivers to operate rental vehicles and "runners" to enter stores, steal merchandise and carry out fraudulent returns. He paid those involved, including multiple juveniles, the DA's office says. In several incidents, the "runners" sprayed store employees with irritants at close range to carry out the thefts and avoid being arrested, prosecutors say.

Authorities say the group stole high-value items such as designer purses, perfumes and clothing, which were later resold below market value through an illegal online marketplace developed by Jones on social media.

Investigators also identified a pattern of fraudulent returns involving Lululemon stores in Upper Merion Township. Prosecutors say Jones arranged the robberies of several Lululemon stores across the region, then returned the items in exchange for gift cards, effectively laundering the proceeds. Jones would then later resell the gift cards for additional profits.

Jones was arrested by state police on April 20 in Philadelphia.

He is charged with corrupt organizations, organized retail theft, criminal use of a communication facility, corruption of minors and other related charges.

"These schemes put store employees in harm's way, exploit young people and drive up prices for everyday consumers," District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said in a statement. "In this case, the defendant not only orchestrated large-scale thefts for profit but also endangered workers. We will continue working with retailers to dismantle these operations and hold those responsible accountable."

Jones remains in the Montgomery County Correctional Facility after not posting bail, which was set at $250,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 11.