Norristown police officers shoot, kill armed man, DA says

Police in Norristown, Pennsylvania, shot and killed a person Friday night, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said.

Officers were on the scene around 9 p.m. at the corner of Stanbridge and West Airy streets.

The officers encountered a man who was holding a large knife, and the man made threats before advancing toward the officers, DA Kevin Steele said in a news release.

The officers then opened fire with their service weapons. Their shots hit the man, and the officers attempted to render aid. Still, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured and the man's identity has not been publicly released.

County detectives are investigating the shooting according to protocol for officer-involved shootings in the county.