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Norristown police officers shoot, kill armed man, DA says

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Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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Tom Ignudo,
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
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Police in Norristown, Pennsylvania, shot and killed a person Friday night, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said.

Officers were on the scene around 9 p.m. at the corner of Stanbridge and West Airy streets.

The officers encountered a man who was holding a large knife, and the man made threats before advancing toward the officers, DA Kevin Steele said in a news release.

The officers then opened fire with their service weapons. Their shots hit the man, and the officers attempted to render aid. Still, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured and the man's identity has not been publicly released.

County detectives are investigating the shooting according to protocol for officer-involved shootings in the county.

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