Norristown police officer under investigation after hitting naked man with patrol car

A police officer in Norristown, Pennsylvania, is under investigation and on administrative leave after hitting a naked man with a patrol car, city officials said.

In a statement, the city said officers were called to Stanbridge and West Airy streets Wednesday morning after hearing that a naked man was standing in the intersection and blocking traffic.

The city said the man, who hasn't been identified, was "creating a dangerous situation" after vandalizing a parked car and hitting vehicles as they drove through the area.

Video posted on social media showed the moment a marked police car drove up to the intersection and hit the man with enough force that he flew several feet into the air before landing on the street.

"The events depicted in this video are very concerning, and a full investigation is underway," a statement from the city said.

The police officer who hit the man was immediately placed on administrative leave, and a use of force investigation will be conducted by the Montgomery County Detective Bureau.

"We recognize that this incident is concerning to our community," the city said. "Our priority remains the safety and well-being of all residents, including individuals experiencing crises."

Anyone with information or additional video from the incident is asked to contact the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-278-3368.