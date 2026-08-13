18-year-old arrested for shooting three people in Norristown, Pennsylvania, DA says

An 18-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly shooting three people in Norristown, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 1, Montgomery County officials say.

Rashaad Oliver, of Pottstown, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and other counts, the district attorney's office said.

A 17-year-old girl, a 19-year-old man and a 25-year-old man were wounded in the shooting, which unfolded on the 100 block of East Chestnut Street around 5 p.m., officials said.

Oliver and another man, Zion Kennedy, of Norristown, approached the home and got into an altercation with a man standing outside of it, according to court documents. The two slapped each other, then the other man punched Oliver, damaging his teeth, the man told detectives.

Oliver then fired his gun, hitting the three victims, the criminal complaint alleges. The teenage girl who was shot said she was standing in the doorway of the home when she was hit.

The 25-year-old victim told detectives he was shot while he was trying to run inside the house because he heard gunshots.

Oliver was arrested along with Kennedy and Milan Dean-Brewer in Atlantic City for charges related to a robbery in Norristown on July 30, court documents say.

When police searched Oliver's iPhone, turned up evidence related to the shooting, including a video clip that appeared to capture the fight and the sounds of the shooting.

Oliver's phone also included a conversation with someone investigators believe to be his mother about scheduling a dentist appointment because of his damaged teeth. Investigators also found broken pieces of teeth at the scene, the criminal complaint says.

Oliver and Kennedy were previously arrested together with firearms and were both on probation in Montgomery County.

Oliver's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 26.