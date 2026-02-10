Norristown Area High School in Pennsylvania on lockdown, gradual dismissal planned, school says

Norristown Area High School is on lockdown Tuesday afternoon, and students will be dismissed gradually, the school posted on social media.

According to a story posted on Facebook by the high school just before 3 p.m., the school will gradually dismiss students to their buses while the lockdown continues. All after-school activities are canceled Tuesday, the post says.

"Please DO NOT come to the Main Campus of NAHS at this time," the post says.

The school in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, has not shared the reason for the lockdown. The school said emergency personnel were on campus, and earlier posts said all students were safe in their classrooms.

School officials will share another update as soon as possible, the post says.

Chopper 3 was over the scene Tuesday afternoon, when some police vehicles were in the parking lot.