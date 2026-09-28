Nor'easter rocked Jersey Shore, leaving portions of beaches damaged: "We need help"

Brigantine officials are assessing what could amount to tens of millions of dollars in damage after a powerful nor'easter battered the Jersey Shore, washing away large portions of the beach and damaging the city's promenade.

Nor'easter damages towns at Jersey Shore

New Jersey State Police emergency management officials used a drone Monday to survey the damage along the promenade.

The city estimates hundreds of feet of beach were washed away, just three years after a beach replenishment project.

Brigantine city manager Tiger Platt said the storm also wiped out about 30 feet of dunes, leaving homes and streets more vulnerable to flooding during future storms.

"This is the worst damage that we've sustained here in Brigantine since Superstorm Sandy," Platt said.

Platt shot cellphone video showing ferocious waves spilling over the promenade along East Brigantine Avenue on Saturday, pushing two bike racks aside and splashing Mayor Vince Sera.

The ocean was much calmer Monday as residents walked along the promenade to get a closer look at the aftermath.

Brigantine officials are assessing what could amount to tens of millions of dollars in damage after a powerful nor'easter battered the Jersey Shore, washing away large portions of the beach and damaging the city's promenade. CBS News Philadelphia

"There's a lot more damage down here at seawall than I thought," Roseann Smith from Brigantine said.

Waves ripped a newly installed access ramp off its foundation. It was later found about 30 blocks down the beach. Platt said powerful wave action also broke up sections of the promenade railing.

"I hope they're repaired and we do get access to the beach again," Sherrie Wexler from Brigantine said. "That's my biggest fear, that we might not have access to our beach again."

Platt said New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill's office is working to secure emergency funding to help minimize the impact of future storms. Brigantine is also working with Rep. Jeff Van Drew and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection on plans to extend the seawall along the promenade by 275 feet.

"We need help," Platt said.

Despite the damage, residents said they are determined to rebuild and move forward. Their message: #BrigStrong.

"There is a lot of beach erosion. It is upsetting, it's very sad, but hopefully we'll get a replenishment and we'll be back to normal," Brigantine resident Dina Parenti said.

"This is the worst"

The cleanup is also underway in West Wildwood after last weekend's nor'easter pounded the Jersey Shore and caused widespread flooding.

Scott Gifford, who lives on Venice Avenue, spent the day cleaning up debris that washed onto his property. He said the storm brought floodwaters that were at least three feet deep.

"I spent an hour picking up garbage, wood, bottles and trash," he said. "It's floating everywhere."

Gifford said he's lived in the area for more than 40 years. He said the nor'easter was unlike anything he's seen in nearly two decades

"Highest water since probably [Superstorm] Sandy," he said

Gifford said he was fortunate the water didn't get inside his home, but others around town weren't so lucky.

Many people were seen throwing out soaked items from their homes and sweeping away water that flooded their garages.

Cars were also totaled because of the floodwaters, including Earl Reichenbach's SUV.

"We've been here nine years now and this is the worst," he said.

The nor'easter also did a number on the beach in West Wildwood, where the high tides over the past few days caused beach erosion.

Maureen Kelly-Smith said she is happy it's over.

"It moved very rapidly and didn't go away and it just doesn't subside," she said. "And it takes forever for the tide to go down ...very scary."

Officials sent a team that included the mayor to go door to door to get a complete assessment of the damage. CBS News Philadelphia was told it may take a few days before they get a full picture of the impact of the storm.