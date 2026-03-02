How to nominate your favorite Philadelphia places for the 2026 Liberty Bells Awards

Visit Philadelphia needs your help finding and celebrating the best of the best places in the city.

The organization is accepting nominations for the Liberty Bell Awards to celebrate top spots in Philly in five categories that recognize the city's history, hidden gems and more.

The categories are:

The "New-ish" Attraction That We Now Can't Imagine Philly Without Award (for something post-2000) Most Philly Vibes Per Square Foot The History Made Whole Award The "How Is This Still a Hidden Gem?" Award Best Place to Bring Your Out-of-Town Friends

You can nominate your favorites on the Liberty Bells website until March 13.

Organizers will then select the finalists, and voting will be open from March 23 through April 3. Winners will be announced during Visit Philadelphia's 30th Anniversary Gala on May 14.

The 2025 categories were different, but last year's winners were Chubby Chicks, the Franklin Institute, Philly Moms Helping Moms, the Mummers Parade, the Academy of Music, the Philadelphia Zoo, the Ritz-Carlton, Fairmount, Smith Memorial Playground and Minor Details.