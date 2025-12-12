Watch CBS News
Crash involving overturned tractor-trailer closes New Jersey Turnpike southbound in Mount Laurel

By
Tom Dougherty
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Dougherty is a digital content producer for CBS Philadelphia. Before joining CBS Philadelphia, Tom covered sports for NBC Sports Philadelphia. He currently covers breaking news and sports.
Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

At least three people were injured after a tractor-trailer overturned in a crash, causing a gridlock on the New Jersey Turnpike during rush hour in Mount Laurel, Friday night.

The crash involved a tractor-trailer and at least one car in the southbound lanes near Route 73, according to Burlington County dispatch.

Chopper 3 was live over the scene, which shows the truck overturned on its side and police blocking off traffic.

truck-crash.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

All southbound lanes are closed due to the accident.

It's unclear exactly how many people were injured. Dispatch said at least three people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

The cause of the accident remains unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

