NJ police officers chase down loose pig and bring him home

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A South Jersey police department saluted its officers for bringing home the bacon on Friday – in a way.

Officers from the Washington Township Police Department in Gloucester County were called to the quiet Heatherwood neighborhood for a report of a loose pig that had wandered into traffic.

Officers Frank Cicalese and Victor Rossi got to work wrangling the 200-pound hog near the corner of Egg Harbor Road and County House Road.

Washington Township Police Department, Gloucester County

Police put out notice of their capture on Facebook and asked someone to "claim him or he is going to become our next K-9."

The department has since returned the pig to their owner, Chief Pat Gurcsik confirmed in an email Saturday.

Gurcsik said a child at a nearby farm had left a pasture gate open and that's how the pig got out. The potbelly pig, named Pumba, was not harmed.

Police said the pig was chased down, tackled and safely tied up before officers brought him home.