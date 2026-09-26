9 adults, dog rescued from flooded New Jersey motels as nor'easter hits East Coast, police say

Nine adults and a dog were rescued from flooded motel rooms in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, as a nor'easter hits the East Coast Saturday, police said.

The rescue happened around 9 a.m. in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township, according to police.

The Pleasantville Fire Department went to check on the well-being of motel guests at the Travel Inn and New Sea Breeze motels and found the first-floor rooms were flooded with 2 to 3 feet of water, police said.

Nine adults and a dog were rescued from flooded motel rooms in Egg Harbor Township as a nor'easter hits the East Coast Saturday, police said. Egg Harbor Township Police

Nine adults, including one in a wheelchair, and a dog were rescued, police said. The Bargaintown Volunteer Fire Company also responded to the motels with a high-water rescue vehicle.

Police said the people rescued were taken to the Egg Harbor Township Community Center and provided relief by local EMS. They were able to eventually return to the motels in second-floor rooms, according to police.

Fire crews discovered a small fire at the Travel Inn, which was extinguished. Police said no injuries were reported.