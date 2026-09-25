Nor'easter brings rough conditions to Jersey Shore, Delaware beaches. Here's what to know about timing, more

A strong autumn nor'easter has developed off the East Coast and will bring several days of rough conditions to the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches this weekend.

In addition, the impacts will now be far more extensive inland in the form of rain and wind. Plan on moderate impacts if you plan to be out at all through midday Monday in the Philadelphia region.

What to know about this weekend's nor'easter

A wind advisory is in effect for most of the Delaware Valley, including all locations up-and-down the I-95 corridor.

A high wind warning has been issued for the coastal areas, which will likely see the greatest impacts. Winds will be gusting to 60 mph at times, with the strongest potential Saturday.

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The Philly area will have consistent gusts to 35 mph, mainly Saturday, but a brief band of rain early Sunday morning may bring another wave of gusty winds.

Rain will likely begin Saturday morning and be off and on throughout the entire weekend, right into your morning commute on Monday.

With a westerly shift of the storm, rain totals will be much higher than originally anticipated, with widespread 1 to 3 inch totals by early Monday morning.

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The Storm Prediction Center has the shore locations in a level 2 flood risk, with the rest of the area in a level 1. These are for localized flooding from rain, not coastal flooding — that's a separate issue.

A big problem: coastal flooding

The prolonged northeast wind will push ocean water toward the shore and into the back bays and tidal waterways. Because that wind will continue for several days, water may have trouble fully draining between high-tide cycles.

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A coastal flood warning remains in effect through 2 a.m. Sunday for the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches, with the worst cycle being Saturday morning's high tide, when major coastal flooding is expected to occur. And there's another factor is working against us.

Saturday brings a full moon, which naturally produces higher astronomical tides. Combine those higher tides with several days of northeast winds and rough seas, and we see significant impacts.

In addition to coastal and tidal flooding, coastal erosion will also be a concern due to the long duration of rough surf battering the beaches.

So where does the nor'easter go?

The storm heads north overnight Friday and during the day Saturday before shifting to the west, approaching the Jersey Shore.

As it does, it will bring additional rain and wind but is still expected to begin to decrease in its intensity, though still be a powerful and impactful storm.

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It stays with us through Sunday evening, then heads north and out of our region by midday Monday. Once this occurs, conditions will begin to rapidly get better and by Tuesday we're back into the 70s with much calmer conditions.

Stay with CBS News Philadelphia and your NEXT Weather Team to bring you the latest details online, on air, on the stream, on our social media platforms, and on our YouTube Channel.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

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Saturday: NEXT Weather Alert. High 63, Low 60

Sunday: NEXT Weather Alert. High 63, Low 59

Monday: A.m. shower. High 68, Low 60

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 75, Low 60

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 78, Low 61

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 77, Low 67

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 75, Low 66

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