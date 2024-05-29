Nicki Minaj returns to Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia for North America Leg 2 of Pink Friday 2 World Tour
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- She's back, Barbz! After a successful North American Leg 1 in March, Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 World Tour will be back in the U.S. for Leg 2 and her first North American stop for the second leg is the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Sept. 4.
Due to phenomenal fan demand, the North America Leg 2 of the Pink Friday 2 World Tour will start in Philly at 9 p.m. after the European leg ends in Liege, Belgium, on July 14, and the tour will end in Queens, New York, on Oct. 11.
This will be Minaj's second show in the city this year after she performed at the Wells Fargo Center on March 29.
Presale tickets for Leg 2 in North America started on Wednesday for Citi card members at 2 p.m., and the presale will end on Thursday at 11:59 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program, according to the release. General on-sale tickets will start on Friday at 9 a.m.
For the Barbz who want to spend more coins, different VIP packages such as The Gag City Headquarters and Diamond Ticket include premium tickets, exclusive merch, a press-on nail station and much more.
Here are the Leg 2 Pink Friday 2 World Tour dates:
- Wed Sept. 4 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center – JUST ADDED
- Fri Sept. 6 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena – JUST ADDED
- Sat Sept. 7 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – JUST ADDED
- Mon Sept. 9 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena – JUST ADDED
- Thu Sept. 12 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center – JUST ADDED
- Fri Sept. 13 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse – JUST ADDED
- Sun Sept. 15 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC – JUST ADDED
- Tue Sept. 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center – JUST ADDED
- Wed Sept. 18 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center – JUST ADDED
- Sat Sept. 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena – JUST ADDED
- Sun Sept. 22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum – JUST ADDED
- Mon Sept. 23 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center – JUST ADDED
- Thu Sept. 26 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena – JUST ADDED
- Sat Sept. 28 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena – JUST ADDED
- Tue Oct. 1 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center – JUST ADDED
- Wed Oct. 2 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center – JUST ADDED
- Fri Oct 4. – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Coliseum – JUST ADDED
- Sat Oct. 5 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena – JUST ADDED
- Sun Oct. 6 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center – JUST ADDED
- Tue Oct. 8 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena – JUST ADDED
- Wed Oct. 9 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena – JUST ADDED
- Fri Oct. 11 – Queens, NY – UBS Arena – JUST ADDED
The first leg tour in North America started in March in Oakland, California. This tour has over 80 shows across the U.S. and Europe.
The release states Pink Friday 2 World Tour now holds the record for highest highest-grossing rap tour by a woman and a top-10 highest-grossing rap tour by any rapper of all time. Her fifth album, Pink Friday 2, debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200.
The release continues by saying she made history by achieving "the most #1's on the Billboard 200 by a female rapper ever."
Minaj was briefly arrested and then fined at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport over the weekend on allegations that Dutch authorities found "soft drugs" in her luggage, CBS News reported.