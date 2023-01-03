Nick Sirianni on Damar Hamlin: "It puts everything in perspective"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field on Monday night in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, it sent shockwaves throughout the sports world.

Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest, remains in critical condition at the hospital, the Bills said on Tuesday.

Eagles players and team sent prayers to Hamlin on Monday night as the game was eventually postponed. It will not resume this week, the NFL said.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was asked about what happened to Hamlin during a radio appearance on SportsRadio 94WIP on Tuesday. Here's what he said:

"It puts everything in perspective. You know, you come back to work, you have a loss that you're really upset about and you're thinking about that, and then something like that happens at night and just puts everything in perspective...these players put their bodies on the line, and I know we've got some guys that know him. And our first thought is obviously for the kid, that he's OK. And then you want to check on your guys that know him. And you start to think, a lot of things go through your mind, right. And you think about Josh Sweat and how fortunate he is that he was able to get up and be OK. It's just, it's tough to watch. I think my exact words are that I was just kind of in shock. Because you don't see that very often. And you don't see that happen in this game very often. And it's a violent sport, as we know. ... I thought about everything, how you would lead the team in that matter, and everything. So many things go through your mind there. At the end of the day I just hope and pray that Damar's OK and that the people that are close to him are OK, and that he'll fight through this and get up from this, and that like I said, everybody that knows him and loves him can be comforted at this time."

The incident with Hamlin happened after the Eagles had a similar instance with defensive end Josh Sweat in last week's game against the New Orleans Saints.

After Sweat went to make a tackle, he went down on the field. It was truly a scary site as the team surrounded him on the field. He was carted off and released from the hospital later Sunday night and suffered a neck injury, the Eagles said. The team added that he was transported to the hospital for precautionary reasons and that he had movement in all of his extremities.

Thank you for your prayers and support 🙏🏾 I’ll be back this season! #GoBirds — Josh Sweat (@SweatyJ_9) January 2, 2023

Sweat tweeted later on Sunday night that he will return this season.

The Eagles will take on the New York Giants in their regular season finale at Lincoln Financial Field at 4:25 p.m. on CBS3.