Phillies place Nick Castellanos on 10-day IL with oblique injury

By Thomas Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies placed outfielder Nick Castellanos on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain on Sunday. Philadelphia activated Dalton Guthrie from the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Luis Garcia was designated for assignment following the move. 

Castellanos got an MRI on Friday night after he was injured on a swing. 

Castellanos has been a disappointment for the Phillies this season for the most part, but he started to heat up during August. Last month, his batting average was .300, he hit five homers, five doubles and recorded 12 RBIs. 

Overall, Castellanos is batting .265 on the year with 13 home runs and 61 RBIs. He signed a five-year, $100 million contact last offseason. 

The Phillies are hopeful that Castellanos will be back as the team aims to make the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

September 4, 2022

