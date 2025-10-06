Montgomery County supervisor and day care owner charged with sexually abusing boy for years

A Skippack Township supervisor who was charged last month in Maryland for soliciting child pornography has been charged with allegedly sexually abusing a child for years in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, according to the county's district attorney.

Nicholas Fountain, the vice-chair of the Skippack Township Board of Supervisors, was arraigned Sunday on charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault and related crimes, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele announced Monday.

The charges were filed after the victim reported the alleged abuse to Pennsylvania State Police on Sept. 24.

In the criminal complaint, police said the victim reported that Fountain sexually assaulted him over seven years when he was between the ages of 9 and 16.

Fountain, 38, admitted in an interview Saturday with state police that he touched the victim and performed and received sex acts with the victim, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

For the past 12 years, Fountain has been a supervisor in Skippack Township. Fountain also runs a pair of day care centers in Montgomery County, the Magnolia Enrichment Center in Collegeville and Magnolia Children's Academy in Gilbertsville. Authorities said the victim and abuse are not associated with those day cares.

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to both day care centers for comment on Monday but did not hear back.

In a statement, Skippack Township said it's "shocked to learn of the charges filed" and that if true, it will call on Fountain to resign.

Investigators are looking into whether there are other potential victims.

Fountain is being held without bail and is expected back in court next week.