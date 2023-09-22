Eagles-Buccaneers Monday Night Football: Anytime TD bets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In a matchup of undefeated teams, the Philadelphia Eagles will travel south to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football in Week 3.

The Birds opened as 6.5-point favorites, but that's now dropped to around four or five points, depending on the sportsbook.

Here are two players I like to score on Monday Night Football:

A.J. Brown TD

In case you missed it, a conversation between wideout A.J. Brown and quarterback Jalen Hurts during last week's win over the Minnesota Vikings went viral.

Brown cleared the air about the conversation on Thursday, saying it was taken "out of context" and he and Hurts are on the same page.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 14: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field on September 14, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. / Getty Images

Regardless, after the conversation aired on the broadcast, Hurts peppered his star wide receiver with targets. Brown would've had a touchdown against the Vikings if it didn't get nullified due to a hold by Rashaad Penny. Expect that trend to continue into Monday night.

RELATED: Eagles fans upset at Fanatics due to crooked Kelly Green merchandise

So far, DeVonta Smith has been Philly's best wideout, but Brown is due for a big game, which is why I like him to find the end zone for the first time this season at +145.

Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook.

Mike Evans TD

Surprisingly, the Bucs are 2-0 with Baker Mayfield leading the offense. He's completing 69.1% of his passes and tossed three touchdowns, including two that went to veteran wideout Mike Evans.

The Eagles are getting James Bradberry back from a concussion in Week 3, but Evans should still be able to score against a Philly defense that's allowed seven receiving touchdowns through two games.

RELATED: Fantasy football Week 3: Thoughts on Swift, Gainwell, Akers trade, more

The Bucs could line up Evans in the slot, where he's played on 42 snaps this season, second on the team behind fellow wideout Chris Godwin. The Eagles have been one of the worst defenses against slot receivers this year after starter Avonte Maddox got injured, according to The33rdTeam.

Maybe the Eagles put Bradberry in the slot against Evans, but he's been Mayfield's go-to target and I like him to score at +175.

Odds: Caesars Sportsbook.