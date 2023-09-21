Fantasy football Week 3: Thoughts on Swift, Gainwell, Akers trade, more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been a tough road so far for me this fantasy season. I've had all sorts of issues with starts and sits and playing the wrong people. Shockingly, as I look at my choices, I stand by all of them considering the information I had at the time.

However, the issues that many owners have now aren't just with the normally unreliable and shallow group that is tight end. The big problem this year is running back. Tight end has only two players that are reliable -- Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews. The list ends there.

Running back is in a state of complete chaos currently. Those who picked Christian McCaffrey in the first round are feeling pretty good about themselves. Injuries to Saquon Barkley, Nick Chubb and Austin Ekeler have made things difficult for many, but of course, injuries happen.

If you told me that after two weeks the top five runners in fantasy would be McCaffrey, Kyren Williams, Brian Robinson Jr., Tony Pollard and Raheem Mostert I would have called you crazy.

Akers to Minnesota

As somebody who drafted Alexander Mattison at least once this season, I was hoping for much better output. Sixty-two yards rushing through two games with only six catches is not what I expected. We didn't know that the Vikings' offensive line would be terrible. I didn't expect them to challenge the Eagles' offensive line, but good lord they stink.

Now, the Vikings have added Cam Akers in a trade, and I can see Mattison's stock drop right before my eyes. I'm not ready to cut bait on him yet, but Mattison is taking a seat until this sorts itself out.

As for Akers, there is an angle to this that reminds me of Jared Goff. Goff struggled under Rams head coach Sean McVay. Akers for some reason has found himself on the bench or on the trading block for two consecutive seasons now. A new home with a new opportunity could be incredibly beneficial for Akers. Buying low isn't a bad thought.

Swift goes bonkers

As soon as a player starts to go off in a game, I like to go and see who in the league has him and send them a text. The worst thing to find is that they are playing you and that's what happened to me last week with D'Andre Swift.

As an Eagles fan of course I was thrilled. Watching my fantasy team lose on Thursday night made me less thrilled.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 14: D'Andre Swift #0 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs the ball during at Lincoln Financial Field on September 14, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. / Getty Images

Now, of course, things are chaotic in the Eagles backfield.

Currently, it looks like Rashaad Penny and Boston Scott are both afterthoughts. But, whoever between Swift and Kenneth Gainwell takes the lead as the primary ball carrier is the big question. It's hard to ignore what Swift did, but there is a comfort level the coaching staff has with Gainwell that I don't think changes because of one game. Plus, let's be honest, Minnesota stinks.

Assuming Gainwell is back and healthy, I think we are looking at a 60/40 split with Gainwell getting 60% of the snaps. It may sound crazy, but Swift has not proven to be durable in his career. There will be an attempt to preserve him to a degree.

Jets players

I don't know how Jets fans do it. After a crazy Week 1 win, things looked horrible for the Jets last week.

Part of that is they were playing the Cowboys who unfortunately look great. However, I drafted Breece Hall in all my leagues and have multiple shares of Garrett Wilson. I honestly thought Wilson would end up being a top three WR with Aaron Rodgers around but now that ship has sailed.

I'm not ready to dump either guy yet, in particular, Hall since he'll rely less on the quarterback, but if either one of them has a big week and somebody comes sniffing around, I'll rid myself of both guys without a moment's hesitation.

Devastating injury

Nothing made me more upset than watching Chubb go down on Monday night. The guy is one of the best in the league and it's just horrible for everybody when a talent like him is out. Best wishes for a speedy recovery to him. For Chubb owners, take a deep breath.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 18: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns is carted off of the field after hurting his knee during the second quarter of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Lauren Leigh Bacho / Getty Images

Some of you had all the handcuffs already, which was smart. Others were left scrambling trying to grab Jerome Ford, Pierre Strong, or now Kareem Hunt. I don't think there is anyone worth owning other than Ford. That offense looks terrible with Ford being the exception. Hunt is toast and would be somewhere already if he had anything left so even if he does well, I'm still not interested.

Good luck in Week 3!

CBS Philadelphia's Andy Wheeler wrote this story.