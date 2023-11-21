Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts becomes betting favorite to win NFL MVP

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- When the NFL regular season ends, will Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts be named MVP? Some sports books think that could be the case.

Following Philadelphia's 21-17 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night, Hurts became the new betting favorite to win the 2023 regular season MVP award on several sportsbooks.

Hurts didn't have his best outing, especially if you look at his numbers. He completed 14 of his 22 passes for 150 yards, had an interception with a passer rating of 64.6 and rushed for two scores. But more importantly, he edged out Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and made more plays down the stretch in the gritty win.

On FanDuel Sportsbook, Hurts is listed a +250 ($10 bet wins $25) as the favorite to win the award. FanDuel has Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, a former MVP, as the second-favorite to win the award at +420 and Mahomes ranked third at +460.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the same order -- Hurts, Jackson and Mahomes -- but slightly different odds. Hurts is the favorite at +250, Jackson is second at +350 and Mahomes is +400 at third.

At Caesars Spotsbook, Hurts has slightly longer odds at +260 and Jackson and Mahomes are tied for second at +360.

Before the Birds and Chiefs played in the Super Bowl rematch, Hurts and Mahomes were pretty much ranked tied as the betting favorite on most sportsbooks.

Last season, Mahomes won the 2022 regular season MVP award as Hurts finished as the runner-up.