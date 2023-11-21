Eagles troll Kansas City Chiefs with Taylor Swift reference after big win

The Philadelphia Eagles celebrated their Monday Night Football win with a Taylor Swift-inspired dig at the Kansas City Chiefs.

The team posted a picture of a green friendship bracelet that read "Eagles win" on Instagram following their 21-17 victory.

"In our winning era," the caption said, a dig to Chief's tight end Travis Kelce's girlfriend's Era's tour.

Kelce's older brother Jason is a center for the Eagles and the two faced off at last year's Super Bowl LVII, where the Chiefs defeated the Eagles. The two were captured embracing on the field after the game where Travis joked that the win was a "late birthday present," for his big brother.

Swift has been on her record-breaking Era tour in the U.S. since March and started her international leg in November arriving in Argentina, where Kelce attended one of her shows in Buenos Aires.

It became a trend for Swifties to don friendship bracelets at the singer-songwriter's blockbuster world tour following a line in her song "You're on Your Own, Kid," off her Midnights album.

Taylor Swift fan Emma Sadeghi, of Glendale, shows her friendship bracelets as she arrives to see Taylor Swift perform her first of six sold-out "Eras Tour" shows in Inglewood on Aug. 3, 2023. Allen J. Schaben via Getty Images

Swift has become a regular at Chiefs games this season, cheering on Kelce while wearing a bracelet with his number 87 on it.

Kelce invited Swift to Arrowhead after he couldn't give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number when she brought her Eras Tour to the stadium over the summer. The two were seen after the Bears game, and Swift went to New Jersey to watch the Chiefs defeat the New York Jets the following week, fueling speculation that the two stars are dating.