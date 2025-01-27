Fans flock to secure Philadelphia Eagles NFC championship clothing, decorations

After the Philadelphia Eagles clinched the NFC Conference, fans flooded city streets to celebrate their shared love of the Birds with strangers. But that's just part one of a proper Philadelphia celebration.

Part two is when fans flock to sports retailers in the Delaware Valley bright and early Monday morning, or sometimes even after the game Sunday night, to secure the newly released exclusive Eagles NFC championship merchandise.

Several Dick's House of Sports (previously known as Dick's Sporting Goods) in the region, plus Rally House in Willow Grove, Montgomery County, extended their store hours Sunday night after the game to immediately offer Eagles NFC Conference championship merchandise.

Our news crews were at Rally House Sunday night after the Eagles soared to victory over the Commanders, and were back out at Dick's in Wilmington, Delaware, early Monday morning to check out all of the new conference championship merch being offered.

As of Monday morning, Dick's was still selling gray NFC championship T-shirts bearing the Super Bowl logo, black NFC championship hats, hoodies with the NFC logo and more.

CBS Philadelphia

CBS Philadelphia

CBS Philadelphia

The champion culture didn't stop with clothing. Dick's also was selling Super Bowl LIX NFC championship pennants – the perfect decoration for your Super Bowl watch party. Plus dinnerware, including Eagles-themed drinking glasses, to get you and your guests in the Super Bowl spirit one sip at a time.

Fans were eager to get their hands on the new merchandise.

"It was important so I would have [a] choice in the selection and get the gear that I want cause I'm all for the Birds," Phyllis Simmons from Garnet Valley said.

CBS News Philadelphia also saw a lot of selfless shoppers out, grabbing merchandise for their families, friends and coworkers.

"You have to have the new stuff as soon as it comes out. I'm the only one that is home today, so I offered to come and get everything. But I think after the last time I did it, like two years ago, I think my family kind of expects it as well," said Kim Williamson of Brookhaven.

If you weren't able to pick up any new NFC-themed merchandise, don't worry. Dick's staffers said they'll be getting multiple shipments per day with more merchandise through the next two weeks leading up to the Super Bowl.