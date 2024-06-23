Temperatures expected to reach 100 degrees in the Philadelphia area | NEXT Weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Saturday's sweltering weather was unbearable, but Sunday is expected to become even worse with severe weather on the horizon.

The excessive heat watch for Sunday has been upgraded to an excessive heat warning with a high dew point and humidity adding to the heat and creating potential feels-like temperatures as high as 106 degrees.

In Philadelphia, today's record high is 97 degrees which hasn't been broken since 1888, but as the day shapes up the city could beat the record.

Today's forecast in Philadelphia is expected to reach 100 degrees, which is likely to peak at 4 p.m., and then temperatures are expected to fall rapidly after due to expected rain.

The Delaware Valley has a slight risk for severe weather, including damaging wind gusts, torrential downpours, small hail and even some isolated tornadoes are on the table, especially this evening as a cold front being dragged in by low pressure affects the northeast.

Some parts of the Delaware Valley either broke or neared record highs on Saturday. Philadelphia came in at 98 degrees yesterday, which neared the city's record high of 100 degrees. Reading reached 101 degrees beating its record high of 96 degrees. Allentown also heated up to 98 degrees breaking its record high of 95 degrees.

Saturday night the Philadelphia area settled at around 90 degrees at 9 p.m., and the area didn't cool off until about 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

Monday is expected to break the heat wave for one day due to wet weather that will cool down the region.

Clouds will increase by around 4 p.m. this afternoon and isolated showers are expected to roll through Philadelphia and South Jersey between 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Heavy rain with potential damaging wind gusts are expected to pick up at around 11 p.m. into early Monday morning but is expected to clear out until the afternoon.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: NEXT Weather Alert for excessive heat. Chance of potential severe storms. High 100

Monday: Cooler thanks to storms. High 87, Low 74

Tuesday: Clear skies. High 91, Low 69

Wednesday: Heating back up. High 97, Low 72

Thursday: High 90, Low 73

Friday: High 90, Low 66

Saturday: High 92, Low 68

