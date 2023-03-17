NEXT Weather: Low 60s, chance of rain for St. Patrick's Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- What's St. Patrick's Day without a little green? Remember that you need to wear green, or you'll get pinched. Don't say we didn't warn you.

The evening could bring scattered light showers, but nothing worth canceling plans over. And not everyone will get rain.

But St. Patrick's Day so far has been mild with a few clouds.

CBS News Philadelphia

With overnight temperatures in the 40s, we could see another warm day and we're looking at a high of 62 degrees in the city, and mid-50s in the Lehigh Valley.

Late morning into midday, we should see some breaks in the cloud cover.

Rain showers may continue overnight Friday into the very early morning hours Saturday.

Saturday daytime looks dry as we turn colder again.

By Sunday, the windchills will struggle to get out of the 30s with gusts of wind to 30mph during the day.