University of Delaware students processing "tragic" mass shooting near campus

It was a somber mood Monday around East Main Street in Newark, Delaware, two days after a mass shooting left six people injured on Halloween.

The shooting, which happened near the University of Delaware's campus, has since left many students shaken.

The university canceled classes Monday as students continue to process what happened. However, the campus is open to offer counseling for those who need it.

"A lot of people are rattled by it," Zach Wiseman, a junior at UD, said. "I think my group chat has just been talking about how horrible that there is so much gun violence around. I think that's awful."

The shooting happened just before 11:15 p.m. on East Main and Choate streets.

Newark police said the shooting victims included a 20-year-old student at the university, as well as four teenagers.

Police also said a 16-year-old shooting victim, who was from Wilmington, Delaware, was arrested at the scene when he was found with a gun. Investigators have yet to say if he's a suspect.

Gianmarco Martuscelli, who owns Klondike Kate's and Rockwell's on Main Street, said many people ran inside his business and had to shelter in place when the shots were fired.

Martuscelli believes the larger-than-normal crowds on East Main Street were because of a teen takeover promoted on social media.

"When you have these days like St. Patty's Day or Halloween, where you know there's going to be way bigger crowds than normal, I think a curfew of some sort should go into effect," Martuscelli said.

Students said that the area of East Main Street was much quieter than a typical Monday. Some of them even decided to leave campus and go home because classes were canceled.

UD senior Leah Feldman said she believes the university made the right decision to give staff and students time off.

"I think it's good for the community to come together and really reflect on what happened because it's super tragic and really sad that it happened," Feldman said.