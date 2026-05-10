Explosion damages New York Bagels in Overbrook for the second time since March

For the second time in two months, New York Bagels in Philadelphia's Overbrook neighborhood was damaged in an explosion.

The explosion was first reported around 5 a.m. Sunday at the shop on the 7000 block of Haverford Avenue.

Philadelphia fire dispatch said no injuries were reported in the blast.

Aftermath of the explosion at New York Bagels in Overbrook CBS Philadelphia

In March, an appliance malfunction and subsequent gas explosion forced New York Bagels to shut down for repairs.

Owner Rayyan Kayyali said the bakery was planning a grand reopening on Mother's Day and had more than 10,000 bagels prepared, along with 500 pounds of cream cheese and other deli items.

"It's unfortunate, but it's God's plan," Kayyali said.

Kayyali said he'll start working to reopen the shop as soon as possible.

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to the Philadelphia Fire Department for more information on what caused the explosion.