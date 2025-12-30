This Delaware County town is holding its own ball drop on New Year's Eve: "We're excited for the year ahead"

Preparations are underway for New Year's Eve celebrations in Delaware County.

A large "2026" sign is sitting on top of Spasso Italian Grill on State Street in Media. Mayor-elect Joi Washington will flip the switch at midnight to mark the start of the new year.

"My thought in my head is like, I have to make sure I flip it at the right time, not a second before, not a second too late, but I think I'm going to do pretty well," Washington said with a laugh.

There will also be a ball drop with hundreds of lights. About 2,000 people are expected to gather for the festivities.

"The ball drop is going to be so exciting," Washington said. "I think we bring the same amount of energy as Times Square."

It will be a historic year for Washington, who will be sworn in as Media's first female mayor on Jan. 5.

"I feel really positive about the future," Washington said. "This with great power comes great responsibility, and I'm going to do my best to carry it well."

The New Year's Eve celebration is expected to bring a boost to local businesses. Antonio Ramirez, a manager at Spasso Italian Grill, said 400 people have made reservations for dinner.

"We love it," Ramirez said. "The restaurant is busy, servers are happy, everybody happy."

The celebration begins at 10:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve and wraps up just after 12:30 a.m. on New Year's Day, giving residents a way to welcome 2026 without leaving town.

"I think it's neat because normally if you want to see a ball drop, you got to go to New York, right?" Ramirez said. "At least we have it here in Media. So I feel very, I don't know, how do you say it? Grateful."

Families are looking forward to the festivities, using the night as a chance to reflect on the year behind them and look ahead to what's to come.

"We feel super grateful for our friends and family," Kelsey Hall, from Wallingford, said. "Today we were talking about our New Year's resolutions and we're excited for the year ahead."