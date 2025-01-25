Faith leaders, activists symbolically cover LOVE Park statue in Philly to draw awareness to immigrant justice

Local faith leaders and community activists marched through Center City Philadelphia on Saturday, calling on residents to support their immigrant neighbors in response to increased deportation efforts under the Trump administration.

The march, which began at United Methodist Church on Broad Street, ended at LOVE Park, where protesters took a large, black sheet and hoisted it up in front of the LOVE statue.

"Love gets covered up when healthcare is inaccessible to so many immigrants," said Rabbi Linda Holtzman, the organizer of Tikkun Olam Chavurah, a community that pursues social justice.

Holtzman was one of several event organizers with the New Sanctuary Movement of Philadelphia, a group that assists local asylum seekers. The movement works with dozens of faith-based organizations, including the Sisters of St. Joseph's Welcome Center.

"I'm very scared of the executive orders. That they've been overreaching and too broad," said Beth Shay, who works with immigrants through the Sister St. Joseph's Welcome Center.

Some activists used the rally as a platform to demand greater specificity from city officials on how they plan to protect immigrants.

"Mayor Parker – Philadelphia children need clarity and courage from you. They need to know that you will use your power to protect and defend our sanctuary city policy," said activist Lauren Ballester.

In response, city officials said their stance has remained clear and unchanging, issuing a statement from City Solicitor Renee Garcia: "The city's 2016 executive order on detainers remains in place. As Mayor Parker made abundantly clear last month, the Parker Administration remains laser-focused on the agenda that Philadelphians elected her to implement: making Philadelphia a safer, cleaner, greener city, with access to economic opportunity for all."

The protest came just days after some city officials held a "Trump Preparedness Meeting" to address concerns over potential federal actions.

"Our city's facing a crisis," Councilmember Rue Landau said during the meeting.

Despite ongoing challenges, activists said they remain hopeful and ready to collaborate with leaders.

"Our leaders, they need our support. They need people support and leverage to be able to counter that," said Stephanie Zhong of Tabernacle United Church.

Zhong's husband, Jim Christopher, echoed the sentiment, saying, "We're not saying we have all the answers – what we're saying is we know that it's always the right time to do the right thing, and the right thing is to not turn our backs on people who are struggling."