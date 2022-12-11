Watch CBS News
New Revolutionary War markers revealed in Burlington County

MT. HOLLY, N.J. (CBS) -- New historical markers are showcasing Mt. Holly's role in the American Revolution. Burlington County, New Jersey, was the site of three days of fighting in December of 1776. 

The new signs are highlighting some of the key locations in those battles.

The Revolutionary War Alliance says a small group of men from South Jersey helped turn the tide of the war with their efforts.

