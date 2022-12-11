New Philadelphia hip-hop mural pays homage to music history
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new mural on display highlights Philadelphia's history in hip-hop. Take a look at a mural called "Know the Elements."
It was designed by artists Christian "Tame Artz" Rodriguez" and Bill Stroebel.
The mural pays tribute to the foundations of hip-hop and its most well-known artists.
You can see it for yourself at 9th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.