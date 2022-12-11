Watch CBS News
New Philadelphia hip-hop mural pays homage to music history

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new mural on display highlights Philadelphia's history in hip-hop. Take a look at a mural called "Know the Elements."

It was designed by artists Christian "Tame Artz" Rodriguez" and Bill Stroebel.

The mural pays tribute to the foundations of hip-hop and its most well-known artists.

You can see it for yourself at 9th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

First published on December 10, 2022 / 7:45 PM

