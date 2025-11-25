New Jersey man wearing wolf mask charged in marijuana shop burglary, police say

A man has been charged with breaking into a marijuana dispensary in Gloucester County, New Jersey, earlier this month in a wolf mask, authorities said.

Twenty-five-year-old Theodore Sparks, of Woodbury, New Jersey, broke into the Nova Farms Dispensary at 642 Mantua Ave on Nov. 5, the Woodbury City Police Department said in a Nov. 21 news release.

Surveillance photos released by police show the suspect in a wolf mask during the burglary.

Police said he broke in through the drive-through window, entered the business with a weapon and stole the cash drawer. He then exited through the same window and ran through the rear parking lot of a nearby business.

A suspect in a wolf mask breaks into a marijuana shop in Woodbury, New Jersey, on Nov. 5, 2025. Woodbury Police Department

Following an investigation conducted by Woodbury police, officers executed a search warrant on Nov. 19 on the 10 block of South Childs Street, where Sparks was taken into custody.

Sparks has been charged with robbery, burglary, theft, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes and other related offenses.

Sparks is being held at the Salem County Jail awaiting a detention hearing.