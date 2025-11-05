New Jersey voters elect Mikie Sherrill after campaign focused on President Trump, cost of living

For the first time in more than 60 years, the same party has won the governor's race in New Jersey for three straight terms.

Democrat Mikie Sherrill won Tuesday night by double digits. She made history and will be the first Democratic woman to serve as New Jersey's governor after decisively defeating her opponent, Jack Ciattarelli.

"I like that she's for families. She's for the working class, her politics are what we are looking for," said Mary Velez, a voter in Gloucester County.

It was one of the most-watched races across the country, and experts say it's an early referendum on President Trump.

Alyssa Maurice, the assistant director of Stockton University's William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy, said Mr. Trump is not popular in New Jersey, and that helped re-energize the Democratic base.

"Voters in New Jersey tend to vote in opposition to the party in the White House and that opposition party tends to see a boost in turnout, and we certainly saw that in this election," Maurice said.

Maurice also believes Sherrill's message resonated with women, and the political dynamics in the Garden State are in her favor.

"Democrats have a huge voter registration advantage in New Jersey by more than 800,000 voters. Republicans have been narrowing that gap in recent years, and some were viewing that as a sign of Republican enthusiasm in the state," she said.

Ciattarelli lost four counties that he won four years ago when he faced Gov. Phil Murphy, including Gloucester County. CBS News Philadelphia spoke with voters Wednesday about how they're feeling.

"A little disappointed. He seemed to be conservative with the right things in mind," said Tom Knauss, who supported Ciattarelli.

"I'm relieved. I'm not feeling good about all the news I read on Trump, and I'm leaning Democrat now," said Joan Hersperger, who voted for Sherrill.

Affordability was the central message for both campaigns. Maurice said Sherrill did a better job of linking the higher cost of living to Mr. Trump and his tariffs than Ciattarelli did connecting the problems to Murphy.

"Would you call this a blue wave?" CBS News Philadelphia asked.

"I do think Republicans are going to be taking notes," Maurice said.