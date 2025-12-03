New Jersey man pleads guilty to assaulting woman on flight to Philadelphia, prosecutors say

A New Jersey man faces up to three years in prison after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a woman on an airplane, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

Vernon Baker, 41, of Linden, made sexual advances toward a woman sitting next to him on a flight from Los Angeles to Philadelphia on Oct. 30, 2024, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. When she refused him, Baker exposed himself, tried to get the woman to touch him, grabbed her and untied her pants, officials say.

The woman rushed to the back of the plane and reported the assault to flight attendants.

Baker is set to be sentenced in March. He faces a maximum of three years in prison and a $250,000 fine.