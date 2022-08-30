New Jersey to spend $6.5 million to finish electronic layouts of schools to ensure safety during emergencies

New Jersey to spend $6.5 million to finish electronic layouts of schools

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced another step in securing schools. The state will allocate more than $6 million to finish easily-accessible electronic layouts for every public school.

The renderings will be used by first responders.

"We can't just hope that a police officer or a firefighter or an emergency medical professional rushing into a school knows where they're going," Murphy said. "Our first responders are tremendous members of their communities, but many didn't go to the schools where they may be called to respond or even have children in those schools. They don't inherently know these buildings."

The governor said old-fashioned blueprints are not the best tool in an emergency.

According to the governor, about half of the 3,000 schools in New Jersey have already completed those electronic renderings.