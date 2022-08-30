Watch CBS News
Local News

New Jersey to spend $6.5 million to finish electronic layouts of schools to ensure safety during emergencies

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

New Jersey to spend $6.5 million to finish electronic layouts of schools
New Jersey to spend $6.5 million to finish electronic layouts of schools 00:51

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced another step in securing schools. The state will allocate more than $6 million to finish easily-accessible electronic layouts for every public school.

The renderings will be used by first responders.

"We can't just hope that a police officer or a firefighter or an emergency medical professional rushing into a school knows where they're going," Murphy said. "Our first responders are tremendous members of their communities, but many didn't go to the schools where they may be called to respond or even have children in those schools. They don't inherently know these buildings."

The governor said old-fashioned blueprints are not the best tool in an emergency.

According to the governor, about half of the 3,000 schools in New Jersey have already completed those electronic renderings.  

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 30, 2022 / 8:01 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.