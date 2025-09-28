New Jersey State Police asking for public's help with identifying woman found dead in Atlantic County

New Jersey State Police have released a photo of a hospital gown that they say a woman who was found dead in Atlantic County in late August was wearing. The law enforcement agency is hoping the public can help identify the woman.

NJSP investigators were notified about possible human remains found in the wooded area along Tuckahoe Road in Hamilton Township's Estell Manor section, just before 9 a.m. on Aug. 28.

Investigators later determined that the remains were of a woman who stood at about 5-foot-4 in height and was between 50 and 70 years old.

The woman was also wearing a red short-sleeve T-shirt and a blue floral-pattern hospital gown when she was found. NJSP did not specify how they suspect the woman died or how long the remains were there before they discovered them on Aug. 28.

New Jersey State Police

Anyone who believes they may have encountered a woman fitting this description or with any related information is asked to call the NJSP Major Crime South Unit at (609) 256-0963.