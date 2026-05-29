Jersey Shore rental prices rise as scam risk grows. These are the red flags to look for.

A trip down the shore is getting more expensive this summer, and that could put more Jersey Shore travelers at risk.

New research from Affinity Federal Credit Union shows vacations are expected to cost about 11% more than last year, with the biggest increase coming from rental prices.

Average week-long vacation rental prices have jumped a staggering 53% since last summer. Owners blame rising property values, taxes and insurance costs, according to the survey.

Experts say that can push people to look for deals in risky places.

Families showing up with nowhere to stay

Duane Watlington with VacationRentalsJerseyShore.com, a listing website for owners, says scams happen every year.

"I get calls and emails from admins of Facebook groups saying to me, 'This family just showed up and they don't have a place to stay,'" Watlington said. "The rental that they thought they rented, they weren't dealing with the real owner. They were dealing with the scammer."

Watlington says many scams start on free listing sites and social media.

"Avoid the free places that you can go to, like Craigslist. Facebook is full of rental scams, because people can make a fake profile, share a rental that's not really theirs, and then private message you to try to get you to book with them offline," he said.

Red flags to watch for

There are some key warning signs to watch for:

Requests to pay outside the platform

Unusual payment methods like wire transfers or gift cards

Prices that seem far below similar rentals

"Look at other rentals, for that week… you'll get a good feel for what the market is, and what you should be paying," Watlington said.

How to protect yourself

Experts recommend taking a few extra steps before booking:

Search the address on Google Maps and compare photos

Check property records to confirm ownership

Always read verified reviews

If possible, talk directly with the owner. Even a quick phone call can help confirm whether the listing is legitimate.

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