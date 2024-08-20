Watch CBS News
Local News

New Jersey shore towns experience coastal erosion due to recent high tides

By Brandon Goldner

/ CBS Philadelphia

Rough surf tears up some Jersey Shore beaches before Labor Day
Rough surf tears up some Jersey Shore beaches before Labor Day 02:09

STONE HARBOR, N.J. (CBS) — Some areas of the Jersey Shore experienced coastal erosion due to recent high tides.

The borough of Stone Harbor shut down the access road to Stone Harbor Point on Monday morning as the tide was eroding the end of the road.

Julia DiGeronimo is a shorebird steward at the Point and has been watching the tides over the last couple of days.

"It's slowly been getting worse and worse," DiGeronimo said. "The tide's been really crazy, so I was really surprised to see how changed the landscape was."

Due to Ernesto churning offshore and Monday night's super blue moon, the tides have been unusually high.

In North Wildwood, Mayor Patrick Rosenello credits a beach replenishment project completed earlier in the summer for protecting the city from major flooding.

"We're standing in a spot where if we were here three or four months ago, we would probably be chest-deep in water," Rosenello said as he stood by the Beach Patrol headquarters on 15th Avenue. "This past weekend is really the perfect example of why this beach replenishment project was so important."

Stone Harbor borough administrators said public works crews are expected to make repairs to the point access road later this week.

Brandon Goldner
Brandon-Goldner-web-headshot-1024x576-UNBRANDED.jpg

Brandon Goldner is an award-winning reporter/multiskilled journalist for CBS News Philadelphia, where he primarily covers South Jersey.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.