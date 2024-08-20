New Jersey shore towns experience coastal erosion due to recent high tides

STONE HARBOR, N.J. (CBS) — Some areas of the Jersey Shore experienced coastal erosion due to recent high tides.

The borough of Stone Harbor shut down the access road to Stone Harbor Point on Monday morning as the tide was eroding the end of the road.

Julia DiGeronimo is a shorebird steward at the Point and has been watching the tides over the last couple of days.

"It's slowly been getting worse and worse," DiGeronimo said. "The tide's been really crazy, so I was really surprised to see how changed the landscape was."

Due to Ernesto churning offshore and Monday night's super blue moon, the tides have been unusually high.

In North Wildwood, Mayor Patrick Rosenello credits a beach replenishment project completed earlier in the summer for protecting the city from major flooding.

"We're standing in a spot where if we were here three or four months ago, we would probably be chest-deep in water," Rosenello said as he stood by the Beach Patrol headquarters on 15th Avenue. "This past weekend is really the perfect example of why this beach replenishment project was so important."

Stone Harbor borough administrators said public works crews are expected to make repairs to the point access road later this week.