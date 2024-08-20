Sunny, dry week with cool mornings in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Well, here we go! We made it through a few days of heavy rain, strong storms and very humid air. Now we will flip the switch and will likely need to grab the sweatshirts when heading outdoors the next few mornings as a cold front brings in much cooler and drier air from the north.

Highs Tuesday through Thursday will stay in the 70s, with morning lows Wednesday through Friday in the 50s, maybe even upper 40s in the Poconos. It is a crisp and bright stretch of sunshine that will last right into the weekend.

Fear not, summer lovers! The weekend warms up some, back to seasonable highs in the mid to upper 80s, followed by some 90s for a few days next week.

As for showers and storms, Mother Nature will be kind to us, keeping us dry for the foreseeable future with high pressure dominating our area.

In case you missed it Monday night due to clouds, the supermoon blue moon will be 99% full Tuesday night, and the clear, dry air should make for some spectacular viewing when the moon rises in the eastern sky at 8:38 p.m.

Here's your 7-day forecast

Tuesday: High of 75, low of 63, sunny and cool

Wednesday: High of 75, low of 55, sunny, fall-like

Thursday: High of 78, low of 57, sunny, beautiful

Friday: High of 83, low of 59, sunny and nice

Saturday: High of 85, low of 61, mostly sunny

Sunday: High of 87, low of 64, sunny

Monday: High of 90, low of 66, partly cloudy

