Scam in New Jersey demands money for missing jury duty. Here's what to watch out for.

MORRISTOWN, N.J. -- Residents in Morris County, New Jersey should be on the lookout for a scam claiming they owe money for missing jury duty, according to authorities.

The Morris County prosecutor's and sheriff's offices put out a warning Thursday, saying they received two reports of the scam over the past two weeks.

Authorities say the suspects pretend to be police officers or other law enforcement and claim a warrant has been issued because the victim failed to appear for jury duty. The scammers then aggressively ask them to pay a fine.

Scammers manipulate caller I.D.

In some cases, authorities say the suspects provide titles and badge numbers and even manipulate caller I.D. to make it look like the calls are coming from the prosecutor's and sheriff's offices, as well as the Morris County Courthouse.

The scammers often tell victims not to notify anyone, claiming the calls need to stay confidential or they will be arrested.

Authorities want to remind people legitimate agencies will not ask for card information, cryptocurrency or money transfers. People should be suspicious of any calls or texts demanding immediate payments or fines.

Contact the Morris County Sheriff's Office to report any suspicious calls at 973-285-6600 during the day or 973-285-2900 after hours.

Jury duty in New Jersey

Residents who fail to respond to jury duty could be asked to show why they didn't comply, and face up to a $1,000 fine or three days in jail, according to the U.S. District Court of New Jersey.

You can request to reschedule your appearance or to be excused based on 10 categories, like certain age groups or professions.

Find out more facts about serving jury duty in New Jersey here.