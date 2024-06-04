Andy Kim wins New Jersey Democratic Senate primary for indicted Bob Menendez's seat Andy Kim wins New Jersey Democratic Senate primary for indicted Bob Menendez's seat 00:35

CRANFORD, N.J. -- Democrat Andy Kim will run for indicted Sen. Robert Menendez's United States Senate seat in New Jersey.

The Associated Press is projecting that Kim has won the New Jersey Democratic Senate primary.

Menendez told CBS New York's Christine Sloan on Monday he had turned in more than 2,000 signatures to have his name placed on the November ballot to run as an Independent.

Voters are choosing a Republican and a Democratic candidate to run for that seat. Polls closed in New Jersey at 8 p.m. The latest numbers can be found on CBS New York's results page.

Congressman Andy Kim faced union organizer Patricia Campos Medina and activist Larry Hamm on the Democratic side.

Kim asked a federal court judge in the spring to change the county line ballot system that he argued gave the governor's wife, Tammy Murphy, an unfair advantage. Murphy ended up dropping out of the race.

"Right now, the sitting senator that we are trying to replace is in court, and I think that is something that is creating so much sense of frustration amongst voters in New Jersey and across this country," Kim said.

Curtis Bashaw, Christina Serrano Glassner running for Republican candidate

Businessman Curtis Bashaw, who owns several hotels, including Congress Hall in Cape May, is running on the Republican side.

"Inflation is too high. We need better jobs in our state. People want a secure border. They want to support law enforcement," Bashaw said.

Bashaw says he's a strong supporter of Israel.

"I think what has happened on our college campuses with this rise in antisemitism was a disgrace to our values of free speech and free assembly, and I think Andy Kim's silence on these things is deafening, quite frankly. He voted against the antisemitism bill," he said.

"Pretty much everyone I talk to wants to make sure that the hostages get out, but we also want to make sure the humanitarian assistance is there, that we can stop this potential famine in northern Gaza, try to bring this violence to a close," Kim said.

Bashaw's opponent, Christina Serrano Glassner, has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Her campaign did not return CBS New York's calls.