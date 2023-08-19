New Jersey nana volunteers with Red Cross to help thousands displaced in Maui: "I love what I do"

New Jersey nana volunteers with Red Cross to help thousands in Maui

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Not long after the devastation on Maui was first realized, organizations across the Tri-State region answered the call to help.

"I love what I do, I don't want to be needed because that means somebody has a disaster," Mary Sterling said.

A week ago Sterling answered the call and flew to Maui to help the thousands now displaced following the deadly wildfires.

"To hear what these people have gone through," Sterling said. "They shared the only way they got out was just to be in shock."

The 78-year-old Nana from New Jersey is volunteering with the Red Cross. This is her fourth deployment just this year.

While in Wailuku, she's working 12-hour shifts at the War Memorial Gymnasium shelter.

"There's nothing like being alone at this point and having no one to be there with you," Sterling said. "So we're able to take care of their physical needs but we're also here to support them emotionally."

"It's humbling to be able to come from Pennsylvania and provide any support and closure," Philadephia Fire Department Captain Ken Pagurek said.

Captain Pagurek just got to Hawaii Thursday but quickly got to work with Urban Search & Rescue Missions through FEMA. He's one of five members plus a K9 from Pennsylvania Task Force One in Lahaina.

"We're using K9s that are really an extremely valuable tool for us," Pagurek said.

"The aerial pictures reminded me a lot of right around Ground Zero," Lt. Colonel Larry Ashcraft said.

Four Salvation Army buildings are a complete loss in Lahaina.

Lt. Colonel Ashcraft notes thankfully all of their staff made it out safely and quickly returned to the frontlines to help.

"So right now the Salvation Army is feeding and coordinating over 9,000 meals a day at the Maui County Center as well as various shelters," Ashcraft said.

The Salvation Army is asking for those who want to help to do so through monetary donations.