Pennsylvania dog heads to Hawaii to help in Maui fire search
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- More local help is on the way to Hawaii. VeerRa, a dog that is a member of Pennsylvania Task Force 1, has been called to assist search crews following the Maui fires.
VeerRa, along with her K-9 handler and a medical team manager, left for Hawaii Wednesday.
FEMA Urban Search and Rescue activated the team.
PA Task Force 1 also sent a pair of team members to Maui last week and has sent a total of five members and one K-9.
