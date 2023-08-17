Watch CBS News
Pennsylvania dog heads to Hawaii to help in Maui fire search

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PA Task Force 1 sending K-9 to assist with Maui wildfires response
PA Task Force 1 sending K-9 to assist with Maui wildfires response 00:35

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- More local help is on the way to Hawaii. VeerRa, a dog that is a member of Pennsylvania Task Force 1, has been called to assist search crews following the Maui fires.

VeerRa, along with her K-9 handler and a medical team manager, left for Hawaii Wednesday.

FEMA Urban Search and Rescue activated the team.

RELATED: Maui fires now deadliest US fire in over a century as death toll continues to rise

PA Task Force 1 also sent a pair of team members to Maui last week and has sent a total of five members and one K-9.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 17, 2023 / 11:08 AM

