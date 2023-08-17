Pennsylvania dog heads to Hawaii to help in Maui fire search

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- More local help is on the way to Hawaii. VeerRa, a dog that is a member of Pennsylvania Task Force 1, has been called to assist search crews following the Maui fires.

VeerRa, along with her K-9 handler and a medical team manager, left for Hawaii Wednesday.

FEMA US&R has activated one of PA-TF1's K9 handlers and her K9 VeerRa, and one Med Team Manager, they will be deployed to assist in Hawaii this morning.@PhillyFireDept @PEMAHQ @GovernorShapiro Let's Roll... pic.twitter.com/GzdVzjt28A — PA Task Force 1 (@PATaskForce1) August 16, 2023

FEMA Urban Search and Rescue activated the team.

RELATED: Maui fires now deadliest US fire in over a century as death toll continues to rise

PA Task Force 1 also sent a pair of team members to Maui last week and has sent a total of five members and one K-9.

The total number of PA-TF1 members is now 5 & 1 K9 supporting the deployment. We consider it an honor to be able to support the citizens of Hawaii and proudly represent all of PA. @PhillyFireDept @GovernorShapiro @PEMAHQ pic.twitter.com/Bjichoqf7p — PA Task Force 1 (@PATaskForce1) August 16, 2023