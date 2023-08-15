Montco grad in Hawaii has message for those on U.S. Mainland

Montco grad has message for those on U.S. mainland after Hawaii fires

Montco grad has message for those on U.S. mainland after Hawaii fires

Montco grad has message for those on U.S. mainland after Hawaii fires

OHAU, HI – A graduate of a Montgomery County college urges people to change their donations and travel plans after a wildfire Tuesday killed nearly 100 in the town of Lahaina on Maui, Hawaii.

"I did not sleep well that night," said Cheyenne Diehl from her family's home state of Hawaii.

"It's happening in the dark. You can't see the extent of the devastation, but you know it's going to be bad," she added.

RELATED: Pennsylvania Task Force 1 sends 2 members to help Hawaii firefighters in Maui

Diehl graduated from Montgomery County Community College in Blue Bell and is finishing her anthropology degree at the University of Hawaii. She was safe a hundred miles away on the island of Oahu. However, she had friends in and near the charred town of Lahaina. She said the big problem was many tourists were still in the area. She said that made it harder for emergency workers to do their jobs while search crews were still finding bodies in the rubble.

"People who were not residents and people who were not volunteers were going onto Front Street, and taking selfies, and taking photos for Instagram," Diehl said.

Now Diehl is trying to do her part to help her community. Many people want to help but don't know what to give. Natalie Millon posted video to TikTok showing the state capitol overrun by donated clothes. Diehl said organizations are looking for other items like toiletries, toothpaste, toothbrushes, menstrual supplies, baby food, baby formula, cash donations, and toys.

RELATED: Hawaii's robust emergency siren warning system sat silent during deadly wildfires

"Kids want toys. Like, they want little teddy bears and stuff to cuddle, because they're still kids, you know?" Diehl said.

If for those planning to visit Hawaii anytime soon, Diehl had a message.

"Cancel your plans. Cancel your travel plans to Maui. Maui does not need this," Diehl said.